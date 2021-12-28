Sat, January 22, 2022

Plan to protect informal workforce gets Cabinet okay

The Cabinet on Tuesday accepted the Labour Ministry’s proposal to draft a law that will protect and improve the quality of life of informal workers.

More than 19 million people or 52 per cent of the country’s total workforce fall under the informal category, such as farmers, fishermen, vendors, merchants and taxi drivers to name a few.

The definition of an informal worker is a person above the age of 15 who does not come under the jurisdiction of labour law and is not insured under the Social Security Act.

This will be the first law that will protect informal workers and give them access to basic rights, occupation safety and fair employment.

Published : December 28, 2021

By : THE NATION

