Plan to protect informal workforce gets Cabinet okay

More than 19 million people or 52 per cent of the country’s total workforce fall under the informal category, such as farmers, fishermen, vendors, merchants and taxi drivers to name a few.
The definition of an informal worker is a person above the age of 15 who does not come under the jurisdiction of labour law and is not insured under the Social Security Act.
This will be the first law that will protect informal workers and give them access to basic rights, occupation safety and fair employment.
Published : December 28, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022