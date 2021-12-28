Sat, January 22, 2022

in-focus

Thailand hopes amendment will encourage WADA to lift ban in time for Asian Games

The Cabinet on Tuesday agreed to have the Doping Control in Sports Act amended as proposed by the State Council.

Gongsak Yodmanee, Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) governor, said the amendment is in line with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)’s requirements and is necessary to protect Thailand from being deprived of the right to host sporting events. This prohibition will cost Thailand a loss of up to 55 billion baht in 2022 alone.

However, if the amendment does go through, SAT will ask WADA to ease sanctions, especially the ban on raising the national flag in time for the Asian Games scheduled to be held in September 2022 in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.

Related News

Published : December 28, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Employing cruelty to keep wild elephants from farms, watering hole

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Latest News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Thailand lures Chinese rail tourists with Isaan delights

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.