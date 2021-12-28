Thailand hopes amendment will encourage WADA to lift ban in time for Asian Games

Gongsak Yodmanee, Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) governor, said the amendment is in line with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)’s requirements and is necessary to protect Thailand from being deprived of the right to host sporting events. This prohibition will cost Thailand a loss of up to 55 billion baht in 2022 alone.
However, if the amendment does go through, SAT will ask WADA to ease sanctions, especially the ban on raising the national flag in time for the Asian Games scheduled to be held in September 2022 in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.
Published : December 28, 2021
By : THE NATION
