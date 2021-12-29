Sat, January 22, 2022

in-focus

30% of foreigners cancel visit to Phuket

Some 30 per cent of international tourists have cancelled their stay in Phuket due to the Omicron situation and after the government suspended the Test & Go scheme, the Phuket Tourism Association said on Wednesday.

There have been 110,346 bookings from November 1 to December 27. Some 76,632 tourists arrived under the Test & Go programme – 73,234 foreigners and 3,398 Thais. Precisely 33,422 entered under the Sandbox programme – 32,878 foreigners and 544 Thais. Of these, 292 tourists were quarantined – 271 foreigners and 21 Thais.

The top 5 countries from which tourists arrived under the Phuket Sandbox were Russia (16,805), followed by Germany (11,742), Britain (9,474), Sweden (6,376) and France (5,635).

The association estimates that the New Year holidays will see an occupancy rate of around 70 per cent.

Related News

Published : December 29, 2021

Related News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Employing cruelty to keep wild elephants from farms, watering hole

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Latest News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Thailand lures Chinese rail tourists with Isaan delights

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.