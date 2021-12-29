30% of foreigners cancel visit to Phuket

There have been 110,346 bookings from November 1 to December 27. Some 76,632 tourists arrived under the Test & Go programme – 73,234 foreigners and 3,398 Thais. Precisely 33,422 entered under the Sandbox programme – 32,878 foreigners and 544 Thais. Of these, 292 tourists were quarantined – 271 foreigners and 21 Thais.