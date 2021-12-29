30% of foreigners cancel visit to Phuket

There have been 110,346 bookings from November 1 to December 27. Some 76,632 tourists arrived under the Test & Go programme – 73,234 foreigners and 3,398 Thais. Precisely 33,422 entered under the Sandbox programme – 32,878 foreigners and 544 Thais. Of these, 292 tourists were quarantined – 271 foreigners and 21 Thais.
The top 5 countries from which tourists arrived under the Phuket Sandbox were Russia (16,805), followed by Germany (11,742), Britain (9,474), Sweden (6,376) and France (5,635).
The association estimates that the New Year holidays will see an occupancy rate of around 70 per cent.
Published : December 29, 2021
