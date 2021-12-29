Sat, January 22, 2022

TAT expects country to earn THB600 billion in tourism revenue this year

Total revenue from tourism in 2021 will be around 600 billion baht from 350,000-400,000 foreign tourists who have travelled to Thailand since the country reopened on November 1, Tourism Authority of Thailand governor Yuthasak Supasorn said.

Tourists have made a collective 90 million trips in the country, generating about 360 billion baht in direct income, he said.

More than 130,000 foreign tourists have entered Thailand in December so far. It is estimated that the whole month will see 200,000 visitors.

TAT is closely monitoring the Covid-19 Omicron situation after the government cancelled the Test & Go scheme and temporarily closed registration for the Thailand Pass, which will cause the number of foreign tourists to decline at the end of the year, Yuthasak said.

TAT has set a target of generating as much as 1 trillion to 1.5 trillion baht in income for the tourism sector in 2022, hoping to see 10 million foreign tourists and as many as 120 million trips by Thais.

Published : December 29, 2021

