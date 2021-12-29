Sat, January 22, 2022

CCSA asks govt agencies, private sector to implement work-from-home measure from Jan 1 to 14

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) asked government agencies to focus on implementing the work-from-home measure for 14 days from January 1-14 and has also asked the private sector to cooperate, CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin said on Wednesday.

Department of Medical Sciences director-general Dr Supakit Sirilak said are presently 740 Omicron patients in Thailand comprising 489 travellers from aboard and 251 domestic cases – approximately 8-9 per cent of total Covid cases.

The outbreak is now found in all health zones except for secondary health areas including Phitsanulok, Uttaradit, Phetchabun, Sukhothai and Tak.

Omicron cases are most common in Bangkok, which came from tests of passengers who travelled from abroad and had to be quarantined at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Some government agencies have responded to the announcement to control the virus.

For instance, the Senate Secretariat has issued an internal circular notifying that due to the current situation of Omicron spreading around the world, civil servants and personnel under the Secretariat have been asked to work from home, except those at the highest level or in executive positions, from January 4-14.

Published : December 29, 2021

By : THE NATION

