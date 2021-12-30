Sat, January 22, 2022

in-focus

Children aged 5-11 to get vaccinated against Omicron by February

Children aged 5-11 who have not been vaccinated are expected to be administered their first dose against the new Omicron variant by February, Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutecha said on Thursday after visiting the Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health.

The ministry simulated three scenarios regarding the Omicron situation – the most severe, moderate and least severe.

Children who are not vaccinated are among the group of most concern.

Satit asked all hospitals to be prepared to treat these children.

He said the government expects to start vaccinating children aged 5-11 with Pfizer sometime in February, while stressing that these children should be vaccinated as soon as possible in order to build immunity to fight the coronavirus.

However, he said, information on Omicron at this time shows the variant is not as severe as the others.

He advised people travelling during the New Year holidays to consider the risks and attend activities preferably in open spaces, where the chance of getting infected is less.

Related News

Published : December 30, 2021

Related News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Employing cruelty to keep wild elephants from farms, watering hole

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Latest News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Thailand lures Chinese rail tourists with Isaan delights

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.