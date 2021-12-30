Sat, January 22, 2022

UK to accept e-vaccine certificates via MOH Prompt application

The United Kingdom has announced the endorsement of Covid-19 vaccination certificates issued by Thailand’s Department of Disease Control in digital form (e-vaccine passport) via the MOH Prompt application, Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Thani Saengrat said on Thursday.

Thai citizens can use the certificate when entering the UK.

However, all Thai travellers to the UK are required to monitor and adhere strictly to UK immigration health measures, such as requirements for Covid-19 testing before and after arriving in that country.

Those planning a trip to the UK should check immigration regulations on the www.gov.uk website before travelling.

Published : December 30, 2021

By : THE NATION

