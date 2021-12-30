UK to accept e-vaccine certificates via MOH Prompt application

Thai citizens can use the certificate when entering the UK.
However, all Thai travellers to the UK are required to monitor and adhere strictly to UK immigration health measures, such as requirements for Covid-19 testing before and after arriving in that country.
Those planning a trip to the UK should check immigration regulations on the www.gov.uk website before travelling.
Published : December 30, 2021
By : THE NATION
