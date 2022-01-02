Wed, January 12, 2022

TAT, Leica invite travellers to #RediscoverThailand

With the arrival of 2022, many people have started making their holiday plans for the year. However, for those who can’t decide, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has joined up with Leica Camera to launch #RediscoverThailand.

This campaign invites people to help restore Thailand’s tourism industry by sharing photographs of attractions, local people, food, nature and “secret” getaways. Here are some ideas:

Ban Rak Thai (Mae Aw), Mae Hong Son

This sleepy village nestled in a lush valley in the North of Thailand and sitting on the edge of a reservoir is famous for its breathtaking views and cool weather. It is about 40 kilometres from Mae Hong Son town and less than a kilometre from Myanmar. This village was founded by former Kuo Min Tang soldiers who fled China’s Yunnan province after the Communist takeover. What makes this tiny village unique is that the residents have hung on to their traditions and Yunnan identity, which is reflected in their costumes, language, architecture and cuisine.

Koh Kood, Trat

This unspoilt slice of tropical heaven in the Gulf of Thailand is the fourth largest island in the country and the southernmost of the Koh Chang Island chain. Apart from its pristine white sand beaches, Koh Kood also boasts some beautiful waterfalls, like the 10-metre-high Khlong Chao in the centre of the west coast. It’s a perfect place for urbanites to escape to for a quick recharge.

Thung Wua Laen Beach, Chumphon

This small gateway to the South is usually not on people’s travel itinerary, but its unspoilt Thung Wua Laen beach offers a perfect getaway. The pristine white sand gently slopes into shallow, calm waters, giving beach lovers a perfect opportunity to soak up the sun and wallow in warm waters.

Khaisaeng Resort, Nakhon Nayok

Located on the banks of Khlong Wang Takhrai, the Khaisaeng Resort provides basic accommodation in natural surroundings. The intrepid few can also set up tents and sleep under the stars. The area is perfect if you want to sit back and admire lush surroundings as you are caressed by cool breezes.

Phuket

This island in the South of Thailand is not just popular among Thais but is also a top destination for foreign travellers. Think long, white, pristine beaches set against turquoise blue waters where you can surf or snorkel to explore the underwater world. The city’s Chinese-Portuguese architecture and varied cuisine offer tourists not just great photo opportunities but also a spectacular gourmet experience.

