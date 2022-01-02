TAT, Leica invite travellers to #RediscoverThailand

This campaign invites people to help restore Thailand’s tourism industry by sharing photographs of attractions, local people, food, nature and “secret” getaways. Here are some ideas:

Ban Rak Thai (Mae Aw), Mae Hong Son

This sleepy village nestled in a lush valley in the North of Thailand and sitting on the edge of a reservoir is famous for its breathtaking views and cool weather. It is about 40 kilometres from Mae Hong Son town and less than a kilometre from Myanmar. This village was founded by former Kuo Min Tang soldiers who fled China’s Yunnan province after the Communist takeover. What makes this tiny village unique is that the residents have hung on to their traditions and Yunnan identity, which is reflected in their costumes, language, architecture and cuisine.