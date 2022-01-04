Wed, January 12, 2022

in-focus

Cabinet allocates THB4.18 billion for Phuket’s 2028 world expo

The Cabinet has earmarked 4.18 billion baht for the World Specialised Expo 2028, which is scheduled to be held in Phuket. Secondary events are also being planned for other Andaman provinces.

Plans to host the expo were proposed by Phuket governor Narong Woonciew on November 3 and approved by the Cabinet on November 16 last year.

A bid for the expo, signed by Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is also deputy PM, was then sent to the Bureau of International Expositions (BIE) on December 14.

However, BIE stipulates that the host of the expo submit details of the event’s funding in advance, which Thailand will provide on January 7.

Narong believes the world expo will help Phuket broaden its base and reduce its overdependence on tourism.

Specialised expos normally last for three months.

Related News

Published : January 04, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Thai insurance firms to be allowed to cover Covid-19 treatment for tourists with mild symptoms

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Omicron spread in Thailand expected to accelerate later this month: CU doctor

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Cabinet okays Bt1.1-bn budget for new zoo in Pathum Thani

Published : Jan 12, 2022

ATKs go on sale at PTT station

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Latest News

Thai insurance firms to be allowed to cover Covid-19 treatment for tourists with mild symptoms

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Omicron spread in Thailand expected to accelerate later this month: CU doctor

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Vandaryeva confident her experience will power her to victory over Supergirl

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Cabinet okays Bt1.1-bn budget for new zoo in Pathum Thani

Published : Jan 12, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.