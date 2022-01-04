Cabinet allocates THB4.18 billion for Phuket’s 2028 world expo

Plans to host the expo were proposed by Phuket governor Narong Woonciew on November 3 and approved by the Cabinet on November 16 last year.
A bid for the expo, signed by Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is also deputy PM, was then sent to the Bureau of International Expositions (BIE) on December 14.
However, BIE stipulates that the host of the expo submit details of the event’s funding in advance, which Thailand will provide on January 7.
Narong believes the world expo will help Phuket broaden its base and reduce its overdependence on tourism.
Specialised expos normally last for three months.
Published : January 04, 2022
By : THE NATION
