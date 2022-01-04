Thailand cracks down on fake goods with import-export ban

Proposed by the Commerce Ministry, the amendment will boost prevention of intellectual property infringement at the border and bring Thai law in line with the Trade-Related Intellectual Property Rights Agreement (TRIPS) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), said government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek.
The draft ministerial regulation has two core aims.
It designates products that infringe on trademarks and bans their export, import and transit through the Kingdom.
It also requires traders to report trademark or copyright details to the Customs Department to enable inspection of suspect goods.
The government’s crackdown on counterfeit goods saw the Kingdom removed from the US Notorious Markets List in 2020.
Published : January 04, 2022
By : THE NATION
