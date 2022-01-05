Bangkok prepares more beds and staff as Omicron surges

Bangkok has logged the highest number at 585, though only seven of these were domestic cases with the rest found in travellers. Kalasin has recorded 233 cases (231 domestic), Roi Et 180 (all domestic), Phuket 175 (17 domestic), Chonburi 162 (70 domestic), and Samut Prakan 106 (28 domestic).
Bangkok has 25,345 treatment beds – 2,922 in hospitals, 2,898 in field hospitals and 19,525 in hospitels.
The city also has 40 Community Isolation centres with a capacity of 5,066 beds.
Published : January 05, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jan 12, 2022
Published : Jan 12, 2022
Published : Jan 12, 2022
Published : Jan 12, 2022
Published : Jan 12, 2022
Published : Jan 12, 2022
Published : Jan 12, 2022
Published : Jan 12, 2022