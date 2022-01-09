Thailand beats other Asian nations in 2022 global retirement index

The ranking was based on a variety of factors including cost of living, food, medical costs, visa convenience, weather, things to do, tradition and culture.

Thailand is popular among retirees because not only does it offer unspoilt beaches and natural getaways, but also has modern conveniences and perhaps some of the friendliest people in the world.

Obtaining a long-stay visa in Thailand is easy, while world-class medical services can be easily accessed at affordable prices.

Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Hua Hin are the most popular among retirees, who can live for as little as US$1,000 or 33,000 baht per month.