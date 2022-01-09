Sat, January 22, 2022

Thailand beats other Asian nations in 2022 global retirement index

Thailand was named the world’s 11th best and Asia’s top place for retirees by the International Living website in its 2022 global retirement index.

The ranking was based on a variety of factors including cost of living, food, medical costs, visa convenience, weather, things to do, tradition and culture.

Thailand is popular among retirees because not only does it offer unspoilt beaches and natural getaways, but also has modern conveniences and perhaps some of the friendliest people in the world.

Obtaining a long-stay visa in Thailand is easy, while world-class medical services can be easily accessed at affordable prices.

Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Hua Hin are the most popular among retirees, who can live for as little as US$1,000 or 33,000 baht per month.

Last year, Bangkok reigned as the champion for the world’s most suitable country for work and leisure.

This year’s top 10 countries for retirement are Panama, Costa Rica, Mexico, Portugal, Ecuador, Colombia, France, Malta, Spain and Uruguay.

Published : January 09, 2022

By : THE NATION

