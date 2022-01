THB18 billion set aside for 9 mega Bangkok projects

• Second bridge over the Chao Phraya River from Kiakkai intersection (Section 5) connecting to elevated motorways and routes from Kamphaeng Phet Road to Phaholyothin Road.

• The Phraya Ratchamontri drainage tunnel from Phasi Charoen to Sanam Chai canal.

• Reinforced concrete dam in the Bang Phai Canal running from Khlong Phraya Ratchamontri to the canal’s end in Greater Bangkok.

• Reinforced concrete dam with a wastewater collection system in Saen Saep Canal from Min Buri floodgate to Nong Chok floodgate.

• Reinforced concrete dam in Bang Na from Kret canal to Chao Phraya River.