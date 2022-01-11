Sat, January 22, 2022

Thai citizenship applicants must now pass language test

Foreign applicants for Thai citizenship must now pass a Thai language test, under new rules approved by the Cabinet on Tuesday. Foreign applicants must take an exam set by the Nationality Application Committee or show proof they are studying at an Education Ministry school.

Under the new rules, applicants must be able to speak and understand Thai. The old rules only required applicants to “have knowledge of the Thai language”.

Applying for Thai citizenship has also become more expensive

The Cabinet approved doubling the application fee from 5,000 baht to 10,000 baht.

The application fee for children rises from 2,500 baht to 5,000 baht.

Meanwhile the certificate of naturalisation now costs 1,000 baht, up from 500 baht.

Application for recovery of Thai nationality costs 2,000 baht.

The new processing deadline for applications is 90 days, or 120 days for applications filed from abroad.

Benefits of Thai citizenship include being able to buy property, work without a visa, and own a Thai company.

