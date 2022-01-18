Wissanu suggests delay in cannabis cultivation amid debate on legality

Although the new drug code does not include the name "marijuana" in category 5 drugs, the new drug code has announced that the name of the narcotics is to be in accordance with the Ministry of Public Health.

This means marijuana remains on the list of category 5 drugs according to the notification of the Ministry of Public Health, except for parts or substances that are allowed to be produced in the country, such as bark, mycelium, leaves without attached inflorescences, cannabidiol (CBD) extracts containing no more than 0.2 per cent tetrahydrocannabinol by weight.

Therefore, it remains illegal to grow marijuana yourself, although some parts of the cannabis plant, such as the bark, fibre, leaves, as well as CBD, are permitted, where such components must be secured from a licensed source.