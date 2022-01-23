Only way out of ASF crisis is vaccines, rehab of small farms, says expert

So, now that all smallholders are gone …

Small farms cannot survive. In Nakhon Pathom [which is known for its pig industry] farms, where pigs were being reared in the open space, have been wiped out. Now, the only viable pig farmer is a medium-sized, semi-large or large farm that breeds pigs in a closed system with relatively good biosecurity. Though limited, there is still a supply of pork. These suppliers are probably large farms.

The deputy agriculture minister put the shortage of pork down to hoarding.

I don’t know. The industry used to have some 20 million pigs a year, with 18-19 million being consumed domestically. Now they say about 4 million pigs have succumbed to the virus, so 14-15 million pigs should be available.

The pig farming community says there are just 1,000 pig farms left.

The 1,000 are large farms that cover about 50 per cent of the supply, while there were some 190,000 small farms and about 50 per cent of them have gone. Pig farms in the South are still doing well. The virus has spread in the North and West like in Ratchaburi’s Ban Pong district, but there is no ASF-related information available about the East.

The Department of Livestock Development has been very slow and is not taking steps based on solid academic data.

Has the ASF situation in Thailand passed its peak?

If the disease still exists, then we are still in a crisis.

How can we solve this crisis?

I think big farms can easily survive this because they have closed breeding systems that are shielded by biosafety and biosecurity standards as well as help from academics and modern technology.

The question is, how will the Department of Livestock Development solve the problem for small farms because they have not told me anything. Pigs are bred in a cycle, not based on farming seasons like rice. The pig cycle starts with the mother pig. Some farms have tried to save the mother, but many have failed.

There are three types of entrepreneurs in the pig industry, breeders, those specialising in piglets and those focusing on the fattening of pigs.

Even if all die, they will do their best to preserve the breeder.

Does it take at least a year and a half for a small farm to resurface?

Yes. Some farmers may have a mother pig, who will take about a year to produce a brood. However, if there is an agency that can import pigs and push for local pork prices to remain low, then small farmers won’t survive because animal feed is expensive.

The government has to maintain animal feed prices and help small farmers breed pigs in standardised closed systems to ensure the industry remains stable.

This outbreak will change the structure of Thailand’s pork industry. Nearly half of the smallholders have left the system. They will have to be financed and educated on the new farming system, which will take another year-and-a-half to two years. This will ensure the long-term food security of the country.

If necessary, where will pork be imported from?

Europe. Thailand has standards against red-meat accelerators, which are used in the US, so the private sector cannot import pork from there. If the pork has to be imported, it must come from Europe, which has quotas and clear export protocols. However, this should not affect new pig farmers.

Other countries have not developed ASF vaccines.

There is no vaccine anywhere, including in Thailand. Therefore, the vaccine will be an important variable, like the Covid-19 situation.

How long will pork remain expensive in Thailand?

Based on China and Vietnam’s experience, about one year. Though it depends on how quickly we can recover and how soon the virus can be wiped out globally without a vaccine.