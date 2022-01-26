‘Time running out’ to prosecute Vorayuth in cocaine case

The office on Wednesday released a statement on the results of the year 2021 and the direction of proactive action in 2022.

Itthiporn Kaewthip, a spokesman for the office, reported on the progress into the case case against Vorayuth, heir to an energy drink giant, who allegedly killed a police officer in a hit-and-run case dating back to 2012.

Prosecutors have charged Vorayut on two counts: rash driving causing the death of another person, whose statute of limitations expires in 2027; and the charge of cocaine use, which expires on September 3, 2022.