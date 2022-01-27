Thailand slashes number of athletes for SEA Games

Initially, the Thai contingent was expected to be 1,050-strong.
The 31st SEA Games in Vietnam will be held behind closed doors due to the pandemic, with the events spread over 12 cities.
Thai athletes will be bidding for medals in 40 disciplines.
The regional Olympics were earlier scheduled to take place in Hanoi and 11 other locations in Vietnam from November 21 to December 2. But the worsening pandemic situation forced the postponement.
There will be continuous training sessions to help the Thai athletes prepare for the Asian Games in China in September 2022.
Published : January 27, 2022
