Mon, February 07, 2022

in-focus

Thailand slashes number of athletes for SEA Games

Only 832 Thai athletes will take part in the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games being held in Vietnam from May 12-23.

Initially, the Thai contingent was expected to be 1,050-strong.

The 31st SEA Games in Vietnam will be held behind closed doors due to the pandemic, with the events spread over 12 cities.

Thai athletes will be bidding for medals in 40 disciplines.

The regional Olympics were earlier scheduled to take place in Hanoi and 11 other locations in Vietnam from November 21 to December 2. But the worsening pandemic situation forced the postponement.

There will be continuous training sessions to help the Thai athletes prepare for the Asian Games in China in September 2022.

Related News

Published : January 27, 2022

Related News

Minister calls for strict scrutiny after many visitors stuck on mountain

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Thammasat School denies anti-monarchy agenda as PM orders curriculum probe

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Police hunt ‘Russian-speaking’ killers of Canadian gangster in Phuket

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Pheu Thai’s by-election win will change national politics: poll

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Latest News

Drones stage dazzling light show in Sao Paulo to celebrate Chinese New Year, Beijing 2022

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Minister calls for strict scrutiny after many visitors stuck on mountain

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Thammasat School denies anti-monarchy agenda as PM orders curriculum probe

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Police hunt ‘Russian-speaking’ killers of Canadian gangster in Phuket

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.