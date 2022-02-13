Electric boats to glide down Bangkok’s Saen Saep canal soon

The new boat service will run from Wat Si Bun Rueang to the Minburi district office is expected to be launched this month. BMA has procured 12 electric boats for the project and has rebuilt eight damaged piers.
The service will run from 5.30am to 8.30pm daily from Monday to Friday, with boats departing every 15 minutes during rush hour and every 30 minutes otherwise. The last boat will leave the pier at about 7.30pm.
On Saturday, Sunday and public holidays, the service will be provided from 6am to 7pm, with boats departing every 30 minutes and the last boat leaving at about 6.30pm.
The piers served by these electric boats are:
• Wat Si Bun Rueang
• Phrommitpittaya School
• Seri Thai Pier 26
• Khlong Ras
• Rom Sai Village
• Red Mosque
• Lo Lae Yai Community
• Minburi Market
• Minburi District Office
Published : February 13, 2022
By : THE NATION
