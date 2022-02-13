Electric boats to glide down Bangkok’s Saen Saep canal soon

On Saturday, Sunday and public holidays, the service will be provided from 6am to 7pm, with boats departing every 30 minutes and the last boat leaving at about 6.30pm.

The piers served by these electric boats are:

• Wat Si Bun Rueang

• Phrommitpittaya School

• Seri Thai Pier 26

• Khlong Ras

• Rom Sai Village

• Red Mosque

• Lo Lae Yai Community

• Minburi Market

• Minburi District Office