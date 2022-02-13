21 suspects captured in crackdown on scam operations in Cambodia

The suspects were hunted down in a joint Thai-Cambodian crackdown in three locations on Friday morning.

The first site was YN Hotel in Phnom Penh, where two suspects were arrested. The hotel’s fourth to eighth floors were used as residential quarters, while a call centre operated from the ninth floor. This gang allegedly conned people into investing in digital currency via the Digital Alliance website. The victims, mostly Thais, have lost up to 200 million in this scam.