Prayut orders close watch on borders, crackdown on call-centre scammers

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has ordered relevant agencies to monitor Thailand’s porous borders more closely and take stringent action against human traffickers.
“Tight patrols need to be put in place along Thailand’s borders and natural channels. Nobody should be allowed to get away, not even if they are government officials,” government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana quoted the premier as saying.
Apart from tackling the human-trafficking problem, the prime minister has also called on authorities to crack down on call-centre scammers.
These scammers generally make intimidating phone calls to people and scare them into transferring money. Prayut advised people to not get talked into transferring money or investing in get-rich-quick schemes offered by strangers.
Instead, he said, people should consult with government officials or local police first.
They can also seek advice from cyber police by calling (081) 866 3000.
Published : February 13, 2022
By : THE NATION
