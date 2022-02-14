Cabinet to decide on diesel tax cut tomorrow

The tax earns the Excise Department approximately 144 billion baht per year.
The reduction of the tax by one baht per litre would cost the Excise Department about 2 billion baht per month, or 24 billion baht per year in lost revenue.
However, the Finance and Energy ministries are said to be in the process of reaching an agreement, focusing on the impact on government revenue in considering a lower tax.
Published : February 14, 2022
By : THE NATION
