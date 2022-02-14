Sun, February 20, 2022

Cabinet to decide on diesel tax cut tomorrow

The Finance and Energy ministries are finalising their proposal to the Cabinet tomorrow (February 15) to seek a reduction in diesel tax from the current 5.99 baht per litre, which is based on oil consumption of about 2 billion litres per month.

The tax earns the Excise Department approximately 144 billion baht per year.

The reduction of the tax by one baht per litre would cost the Excise Department about 2 billion baht per month, or 24 billion baht per year in lost revenue.

However, the Finance and Energy ministries are said to be in the process of reaching an agreement, focusing on the impact on government revenue in considering a lower tax.

