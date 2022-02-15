Government aims to encourage wheat cultivation

Thongplew said that the Department of Rice, Rajamangala University of Technology Lanna, Maejo University and the Office of Agricultural Research Development have been working together to grow high-quality wheat in Thailand that would be suitable for the international market.
Wheat is a crop suitable for cultivation after the rice harvest, and it can be processed in a variety of ways, which adds to the value. Therefore, we must accelerate the development of wheat production in Thailand, he said.
Nutthakit Khongthip, deputy director-general of the Rice Department, said wheat is a cold-season grain that plays a huge role in Thailand today because it takes less time to cook but provides high nutritional value.
To support wheat cultivation, the department is preparing a manual for growing winter grains in the upper northern region and a manual for the production and processing of wheat grass juice, which is slowly gaining popularity among Thais.
Published : February 15, 2022
By : THE NATION
