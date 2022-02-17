Yala’s Betong district is ready to welcome tourists

Many restaurant operators say that if the Thai-Malaysian border is opened, it would generate substantial income for locals, such as for restaurants, traditional massage parlours, hotels, and other establishments, since local establishments mostly rely on Singaporean and Malaysian tourists.

One restaurant owner said that even Malaysia has not opened the country yet. There are around 1,000 domestic tourists coming to visit Betong every day. However, the guide only takes tourists to shops listed on the guide's list.