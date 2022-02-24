Thais' confidence in digital skills for work ahead of developed countries: survey

More than half, or 51 per cent of Thai respondents, feel they have enough digital skills for today's workforce. This is higher than the average percentage of global respondents (40 per cent).

However, although more than half of Thai respondents feel that they are ready for digital skills in the workplace, only 42 per vent have access to digital skills learning resources.

In addition, 43 per cent of Thai respondents are planning to actively learn and train digital skills in the future.

Kittiphong Asawapichayont, regional vice president and managing director of Salesforce Thailand, said that Thai people assess their readiness and digital skills for work higher than survey participants from various countries around the world. This is evident in the results of higher scores than other countries, including technology-leading countries.