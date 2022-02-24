Thais' confidence in digital skills for work ahead of developed countries: survey

The Global Digital Skills Index survey pointed to a growing global digital skills crisis. The report surveyed the digital readiness of more than 23,000 global workers in 19 countries, including more than 1,400 respondents from Thailand, to explore the perspectives and attitudes of workers on digital skills readiness for today's business and in the next five years
More than half, or 51 per cent of Thai respondents, feel they have enough digital skills for today's workforce. This is higher than the average percentage of global respondents (40 per cent).
However, although more than half of Thai respondents feel that they are ready for digital skills in the workplace, only 42 per vent have access to digital skills learning resources.
In addition, 43 per cent of Thai respondents are planning to actively learn and train digital skills in the future.
Kittiphong Asawapichayont, regional vice president and managing director of Salesforce Thailand, said that Thai people assess their readiness and digital skills for work higher than survey participants from various countries around the world. This is evident in the results of higher scores than other countries, including technology-leading countries.
However, the results of this self-assessment show that it is imperative for businesses, governments and agencies to work together to promote the digital skills necessary for employees and people of working age, Kittiphong said.
Survey respondents in developing countries such as Thailand, India, Mexico and Brazil are more confident than people in developed countries about their digital future.
Indian workers rated their digital skills readiness the highest (63 out of 100), with 76 per cent of survey respondents in India feeling they were digitally ready for work and 69 per cent of respondents in India feeling they were digitally ready for the job and to learn new digital skills
Respondents from Thailand rated their readiness for digital skills the third highest (48 out of 100), with 51 per cent of Thai respondents stating they were digitally ready for work and 39 per cent ready to learn new digital skills.
Published : February 24, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Mar 07, 2022
Published : Mar 07, 2022
Published : Mar 07, 2022
Published : Mar 07, 2022
Published : Mar 07, 2022
Published : Mar 07, 2022
Published : Mar 07, 2022
Published : Mar 07, 2022