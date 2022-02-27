Evacuation of Thais begins in Ukraine as conflict escalates

Between 30 and 60 Thai nationals will be evacuated from the centre over the border to Warsaw in Poland on Monday (February 28). They will then catch a flight back to Thailand.

The evacuation of Thai nationals got underway following attacks by Russian troops on the capital, Kyiv, and other major Ukrainian cities.

However, Ukrainian authorities have urged people to stay in their location and imposed a curfew in Kyiv, extending from 5pm to 8am. Thai citizens in cities such as Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv have been instructed to stay in place for their safety.