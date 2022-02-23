Daily Covid cases may rise to 50,000 in 4th wave, but death toll will be low

He said the rapid increase in infections stems from the nature of the new Omicron virus, which has the ability to spread rapidly.

Omicron is 4-6 times more infectious than the Delta virus, but is five times less lethal.

When taking the above information, together with the statistics of the third wave of Covid in Thailand caused by the Delta virus, it is possible to estimate that number of people infected by this variant – through RT-PCR tests and antigen test kits – would be around 50,000 daily with some 70 daily deaths, Dr. Chalermchai​ predicted.