Six National Symbols to showcase Thai Identity to the World

On May 14, 2025, the Thai government announced, through the Royal Gazette, the formal designation of six elements as national identifiers. These symbols are intended to strengthen the country’s soft power and present a clearer image of “Thainess” internationally.

The selected symbols represent living creatures, natural emblems, traditional design, and cultural practices:

National Animal: Thai Elephant (Chang Thai)

Revered for its strength, resilience, and deep historical role in royal ceremonies and warfare, the Thai elephant symbolises endurance and traditional wisdom.

National Flower: Ratchaphruek (Golden Shower Tree)

With its vibrant yellow blooms, the Ratchaphruek represents unity, loyalty, and prosperity. It is often used in national celebrations and ceremonies.