Six National Symbols to showcase Thai Identity to the World

SATURDAY, MAY 31, 2025

Thailand has officially declared six national symbols that reflect the essence of Thai identity, spanning nature, architecture, and cultural beliefs, to promote national image and pride on the global stage.

On May 14, 2025, the Thai government announced, through the Royal Gazette, the formal designation of six elements as national identifiers. These symbols are intended to strengthen the country’s soft power and present a clearer image of “Thainess” internationally. 

The selected symbols represent living creatures, natural emblems, traditional design, and cultural practices:

National Animal: Thai Elephant (Chang Thai)

Revered for its strength, resilience, and deep historical role in royal ceremonies and warfare, the Thai elephant symbolises endurance and traditional wisdom.

National Flower: Ratchaphruek (Golden Shower Tree)

With its vibrant yellow blooms, the Ratchaphruek represents unity, loyalty, and prosperity. It is often used in national celebrations and ceremonies.

National Architecture: Sala Thai (Traditional Thai Pavilion)

The Sala Thai showcases Thailand’s architectural ingenuity—blending utility with artistic beauty. Commonly found in temples and public spaces, it symbolises the spirit and craftsmanship of the Thai people.

National Aquatic Animal: Thai Betta Fish

Known for its vivid colours and bold temperament, the Thai Betta is a globally recognised freshwater fish that reflects bravery and elegance in Thai style.

National Mythical Creature: Naga

The Naga holds a powerful presence in Thai folklore and Buddhism, symbolising protection, sanctity, and the connection between the human and spiritual realms.

National Cultural Gesture: Thai Wai

The Thai Wai, a graceful gesture of greeting and respect, embodies humility and mutual reverence. It is admired worldwide as a hallmark of Thai etiquette.

These six elements are more than just symbols—they are the “heart of Thainess,” envisioned to inspire artistic creation, boost cultural tourism, and strengthen Thailand’s presence on the global cultural map.


 

