“Nothing to be embarrassed about”: Grandma Dies star, 78, shrugs off semi-nude scene

On how a rookie like her handled the emotional scenes, Usha said she pictured herself suffering the same pain to portray Amah’s plight.

“I imagined my end, and how I might be in the future,” she added. “Everyone will face death eventually. There is nothing to be afraid of.”

Pat said: “This is her first movie, yet she can do intense and emotional scenes in one take. It comes so easily to her.”

How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies, which opened in Thailand in April, has become a box-office champion in Southeast Asia. Released in Singapore cinemas on May 30, the film has grossed $4.56 million as of June 23, becoming the highest-earning Thai movie in Singapore.

Usha downplayed her popularity and the attention she has received, calling herself a very normal person.

“I did not expect to star in a film. Pat is a very talented director who guided me along,” she said.

When asked if she is treated as a national hero in her native country, she demurred and said that she is not famous, but some people do ask to take photographs with her.

Judging from the rapturous response she received at the fan meet, she can say goodbye to her anonymity.

Some 400 fans in Singapore were cheering and clapping, shouting “Amah” when she and Pat entered the cinema halls after the screenings of How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies.

The duo fielded several questions from their fans, such as what kind of grandchild Pat is (“I’m not good, not bad, just like M”).

As for how it feels to be considered everyone’s beloved grandmother, she replied: “There are so many grandchildren to love.”

The audience showered her with loud cheers when she added: “I love Singapore so much.”

Ten lucky fans had the opportunity to take a group photograph with Pat and Usha, while some seated in the front row presented the actress with gifts.

While most of the attendees had seen the heartrending family drama more than once, it was the first time for some.

“I was initially reluctant to watch it, as I was afraid I would cry too much,” said Ms Jessica Liew. The 27-year-old healthcare worker shed many tears, using up one packet of tissue paper. “I can’t stop crying as I can relate to M. I live with my grandmother who has dementia.”

For Ms Noornita Kasman, 46, the pain of losing a loved one hit home. The accounts executive lost her mother to cancer.

“I believe anyone who has grandparents or elderly parents can understand what M goes through,” said the Billkin fan, who first watched the film in Bangkok when she was there recently.

Pat expressed gratitude to moviegoers for embracing his feature film debut, as its success took him by surprise.

“People were telling me that the movie, which is about a traditional Chinese family, will naturally do well in a Mandarin-speaking country. But when it did well in Indonesia, I realised that the story is universal,” he said.

“Everyone can relate to the bond between a grandmother and her grandson.”

• How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies is showing in Singapore cinemas.

Joanne Soh

The Straits Times

Asia News Network