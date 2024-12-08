Tourists turn out in full force at Doi Pui for overnight stay

Tourists flock to Doi Pui camping ground on Doi Suthep for an overnight stay, enjoying the cool morning air on weekends. Visitors await the sunrise, with stunning views overlooking Chiang Mai city.
The atmosphere at the Doi Pui camping ground on Doi Suthep, located within Doi Suthep-Pui National Park, Mueang District, Chiang Mai, is vibrant this time of the year.
Since early December, temperatures on the mountain peak have steadily dropped, attracting more visitors to camp overnight.
Weekends and public holidays are especially popular, as visitors not only enjoy the lush greenery surrounding them but also marvel at the nighttime view of Chiang Mai’s city lights, sparkling like a field of stars.
At dawn, the rising sun casts its rays through the valleys, illuminating the city and creating breathtaking scenes that leave a lasting impression on visitors.
Currently, the weather is pleasantly cool, with morning and evening temperatures ranging from 15 to 18 degrees Celsius.
Doi Pui camping ground is conveniently located near Chiang Mai city and easily accessible. It is divided into five zones, accommodating up to 100 tents and 300 visitors per day. Facilities include restaurants and shops. The park also offers affordable tent rentals for 225 baht per night for a three-person tent (excluding bedding). Those bringing their own tents can camp for just 30 baht per person per night.
For more information, visit the Doi Suthep-Pui National Park Facebook page or call 053-210-244 (Tourist Service Center) or 086-196-4285 (Doi Pui camping ground).