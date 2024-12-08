Tourists turn out in full force at Doi Pui for overnight stay

Since early December, temperatures on the mountain peak have steadily dropped, attracting more visitors to camp overnight.

Weekends and public holidays are especially popular, as visitors not only enjoy the lush greenery surrounding them but also marvel at the nighttime view of Chiang Mai’s city lights, sparkling like a field of stars.

At dawn, the rising sun casts its rays through the valleys, illuminating the city and creating breathtaking scenes that leave a lasting impression on visitors.