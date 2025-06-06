Maya Bay tops list of world’s most photogenic beaches

In a recent study by Heepsy, two of Thailand’s beaches have been ranked among the Top 10 Most Photogenic Beaches in the World on Instagram, reaffirming the country’s appeal in the digital travel era.
Maya Bay, located in Krabi province, claimed the top spot as the No.1 most photogenic beach in the world, boasting an impressive 2.2 million hashtags.
Though only 250 metres in length, Maya Bay attracts more than 2 million visitors annually, thanks to its stunning scenery that draws influencers and photographers from around the globe.
The beach gained worldwide fame after being featured in the film The Beach, and has since become a symbol of Thailand’s marine beauty.
With crystal-clear waters, powdery white sand, and towering limestone cliffs, Maya Bay offers a surreal landscape that continues to capture imaginations and fill Instagram feeds.
Coming in at No. 9 on the list is Koh Tao, located in Surat Thani province.
Known as one of the world’s premier diving and snorkelling destinations, Koh Tao is celebrated for its vibrant coral reefs and diverse marine life. Beyond its underwater wonders, the island also offers serene beaches, turquoise waters, and a relaxed island vibe, making it a perfect backdrop for creating memorable social media content.
The inclusion of two Thai beaches in this global ranking not only highlights Thailand’s natural charm but also its strength as a world-class travel destination. These places don’t just offer beauty—they provide meaningful, Instagram-worthy experiences that travellers want to share.
Heepsy’s ranking was based on a comprehensive analysis of Instagram hashtags, beach length, and estimated annual visitors. The study measured how frequently people share photos per meter of each beach, providing a glimpse into the beaches that are not only beautiful but also social-media magnets.
That Maya Bay outperformed iconic destinations like Bondi Beach, Copacabana, and Waikiki, while Koh Tao secured a place in the top 10, is a testament to the world-class appeal of Thailand’s beaches.
More than just an accolade, the recognition reflects the power of Thailand’s tourism image and its ability to compete with—and often exceed—other global destinations.
This global spotlight is not only a win for Thailand’s tourism sector but also a call to preserve these natural wonders for future generations. With sustainable travel gaining momentum, maintaining the pristine condition of places like Maya Bay and Koh Tao will be key to keeping Thailand’s position at the forefront of global tourism.
Top 10 Most Photogenic Beaches in the World
(According to a study by Heepsy)