Maya Bay tops list of world’s most photogenic beaches

The beach gained worldwide fame after being featured in the film The Beach, and has since become a symbol of Thailand’s marine beauty.

With crystal-clear waters, powdery white sand, and towering limestone cliffs, Maya Bay offers a surreal landscape that continues to capture imaginations and fill Instagram feeds.

Coming in at No. 9 on the list is Koh Tao, located in Surat Thani province.

Known as one of the world’s premier diving and snorkelling destinations, Koh Tao is celebrated for its vibrant coral reefs and diverse marine life. Beyond its underwater wonders, the island also offers serene beaches, turquoise waters, and a relaxed island vibe, making it a perfect backdrop for creating memorable social media content.

The inclusion of two Thai beaches in this global ranking not only highlights Thailand’s natural charm but also its strength as a world-class travel destination. These places don’t just offer beauty—they provide meaningful, Instagram-worthy experiences that travellers want to share.

Heepsy’s ranking was based on a comprehensive analysis of Instagram hashtags, beach length, and estimated annual visitors. The study measured how frequently people share photos per meter of each beach, providing a glimpse into the beaches that are not only beautiful but also social-media magnets.