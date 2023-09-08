'James Nachtwey: Memoria'-retrospective exhibition at Bangkok Art and Culture Centre

The RPST spent the next five years preparing for this exhibition to ensure that 'Memoria' would allow the public to view the true horrors of war and violence and also to see the devastating damage caused by natural disasters.

The opening ceremony of 'Memoria' will be honoured by Gwendolyn Cardno, Deputy Chief of Mission, US Embassy Bangkok, Tul Hirunyalawan, President of the Royal Photographic Society of Thailand (RPST), Adulaya Hoontrakul, Director of the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC).

Tul Hiranyalawan, a renowned photographer in his own right, said of Nachtwey: "He is not just a war photographer - his photographs make us see the value and importance of being alive."

"Every photograph has been carefully selected not only to reflect the skills of the photographer but also how well each image explains the context of what we see."

"None of us will ever know whether the people we see in James' photographs are still alive. Nor will we know what happened to them. But I believe that these images make all of us realize that we should love each other, that wars should not happen, and that we should know how special being alive truly really means."

Adulaya Hoontrakul of BACC said that this exhibition is one of the Centre's most important events this year. "The BACC frequently collaborates with the Royal Photographic Society of Thailand, so it is a great pleasure for us to help organize an exhibition for such an important photographer.

"James Nachtwey is a global figure renowned for his extraordinary courage and dedication in venturing into dangerous and challenging places during critical times to capture vital images to convey the truth to the world."

"Even though he was injured many times in the course of his work, Nachtwey continues to courageously take his cameras to war zones and areas of conflict."

"He has dedicated his life to telling other people's stories. We see contrasting images of heartbreaking beauty and untold cruelties of war, the darkest moments of humanity, and situations of great danger. He reveals how hatred can lead to people willingly destroying each other in the most terrible manner. But he also records touching moments of bravery and quiet compassion."

The short film by Thomas Nordanstad that accompanies this exhibition tells the story of Nachtwey's life and work.

Nordanstad once said that Nachtwey's lenses have the ability to see the most profound aspects of humanity. "While images reveal the horror, pain, and sorrow of humanity, they are balanced by the fragility of hope for those still able to fight, to survive, to selflessly support and offer aid to others, and to commit acts of great compassion.

Tul says that this international exhibition is one of the many events in the RPST Master Series where works of world-famous photographers have been displayed in Thailand for the viewing enjoyment of visitors from across the Asia-Pacific region.

Artists whose exhibitions have been held in Bangkok include Michael Kenna, the legendary contemporary fine arts photographer; Kenro Izu best known for his still life photographs; award-winning German photographer Tom Jacobi, documentary photographer Sebastiao Salgado; and globally acclaimed explorer and photographer Sebastian Copeland.

Nachtwey's photographs are included in the permanent collections of the Museum of Modern Art, the Whitney Museum of American Art, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Boston Museum of Fine Arts, the Bibliothèque Nationale de France, the Pompidou Center and the Getty Museum among other venues. He has had numerous solo exhibitions worldwide.

He has received honorary doctorate degrees from Dartmouth College, Academy of Art University, Massachusetts College of Art and St. Michael's College and an honorary professorship from Shandong University.

The exhibition runs from 10:00 – 20:00 daily (except Mondays) .For more details, visit: http://www.rpst.or.th/