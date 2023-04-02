106-year-old Philippine tattoo artist is Vogue’s oldest ever cover model

The cover has Whang-Od – also known as Maria Oggay – staring straight into the camera, her lips slightly parted, as if she is about to smile but then had second thoughts about it. Her left arm crosses the width of her tiny body, revealing the geometric, tribal tattoos that have made her so iconic.

Whang-Od, who has lived all her life in the tiny, remote village of Buscalan, in Kalinga province in the Philippines’ far north, is the last “mambabatok” from an ancient age when tribes known for collecting the shrunken heads of their enemies as war trophies populated the thick, merciless jungles of northern Philippines.

“Mambabatok” means “one who pounces”. It describes the 1,000-year-old technique she uses when putting ink on skin. She tattoos by tapping into the skin – using a 30cm-long bamboo stick – a thorn from a pomelo or lime tree that is dipped in charcoal soot and water.

Her tribal tattoos are not as intricate or detailed by the standards of today’s inkers, with their fancy ink and tattooing accoutrements.

But it is what she represents that draws people to her.

Whang-Od comes from the But-but tribe in Kalinga. She became a mambabatok after receiving instructions from her father when she was just 16.