Fried chicken voted most popular K-food overseas

In the 2022 survey, which allowed respondents to pick multiple items, 29.4 % of respondents chose fried chicken as their favourite Korean dish, with kimchi ranking second (28.6 %) and instant ramen in third with 26.9 %.

While kimchi was not the favourite dish of international consumers, it was still the most well-known. About 40.2 % of respondents said kimchi was the first dish that comes to mind when they hear the word "Korean food."

This was followed by bibimbap (23.6 %), Korean chicken (16.2 %), bulgogi (13.3 %), and Korean barbecue (12 %).

The survey also showed that a growing number of people are becoming familiar with Korean food. Sixty % of respondents said they knew about Korean food well. This measure is up 2.4 % from the year before and is on the rise for the fifth straight year.

Yoon Min-sik

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network