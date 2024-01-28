Cooking class promotes Thai cuisine in Vietnam
A cooking class featuring Thai cuisine took place at the Consulate General of Thailand on January 27.
The class was instructed by Associate Professor Torroong Jarungidanan, a foremost expert on Thai cuisine, author, and founder of many famous Thai restaurants in Thailand.
The event had 40 participants, mostly from foreign agencies in HCM City.
They were divided into small groups, each consisting of three individuals. Each group was assisted by a staff member from the consulate to prepare ingredients and execute the cooking of the dishes.
The participants learned to make Thai traditional food, including Padthai (stir-fried rice noodles), Tom Kha Kai (a spicy and sour hot soup with coconut milk), and Crispy Shrimp with Tamarind Sauce (a dish taken directly from the hit Television series, Phrom Likhit).
Wiraka Moodhitaporn, Consul-General of Thailand in HCM said: "Since I assumed my duty in Vietnam, I have learned that Thai culture is very famous in Vietnam, especially Thai food, which is popular among both the locals and the expat community alike. Thai food and ingredients for Thai food can be found in supermarkets and local markets across the city, while Thai restaurants, many of which are locally owned and operated, are always packed. Therefore, the event today is not about promoting Thai food but rather to show that it is possible and, in fact, relatively easy to make Thai dishes at home by teaching the participants to cook authentic."
Chinoros Benjachavakul, a participant at the event, said that he was happy to attend and learn to make Thai traditional dishes. He also said he is amazed that people can find all the ingredients to make Thai food in HCM City.
Additionally, the event also introduces a variety of food products from brands originating in Thailand.
The event was co-organised by the Consulate General of Thailand in HCM City, the Thai Trade Center in HCM City, and the Tourism Authority of Thailand in HCM City and sponsored by Thai Airways, C.P. Vietnam, Srithai Vietnam, Central Retail Vietnam, and MM Mega Market Vietnam.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network