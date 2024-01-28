Cooking class promotes Thai cuisine in Vietnam

Wiraka Moodhitaporn, Consul-General of Thailand in HCM said: "Since I assumed my duty in Vietnam, I have learned that Thai culture is very famous in Vietnam, especially Thai food, which is popular among both the locals and the expat community alike. Thai food and ingredients for Thai food can be found in supermarkets and local markets across the city, while Thai restaurants, many of which are locally owned and operated, are always packed. Therefore, the event today is not about promoting Thai food but rather to show that it is possible and, in fact, relatively easy to make Thai dishes at home by teaching the participants to cook authentic."

Chinoros Benjachavakul, a participant at the event, said that he was happy to attend and learn to make Thai traditional dishes. He also said he is amazed that people can find all the ingredients to make Thai food in HCM City.

Additionally, the event also introduces a variety of food products from brands originating in Thailand.

The event was co-organised by the Consulate General of Thailand in HCM City, the Thai Trade Center in HCM City, and the Tourism Authority of Thailand in HCM City and sponsored by Thai Airways, C.P. Vietnam, Srithai Vietnam, Central Retail Vietnam, and MM Mega Market Vietnam.

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network