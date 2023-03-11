Cervical cancer is preventable and treatable if detected early  

Assist. Prof. Dr. Nuttavut Kantathavorn also noted that 80% of cervical cancers could be prevented if women had regular check-ups, but said many women still feel uneasy with the screening process.

Thus, HPV self-sampling test has been introduced in Thailand last year for women who are uncomfortable being examined by a gynecologist or live in areas where such doctors are rare.

“Shyness, fear of medical stirrups and pain, fear of detecting cancer, and fear of treatment are among the factors that lead to the failure to get regular checkups,” he said.

HPV Self-Sampling test can be done in a healthcare setting, behind a screen, or in the privacy of a bathroom.





After using an HPV self-testing swab, the sampling tube will be sent to a hospital lab to get the results, he said, adding that they are more effective than PAP smears.

Cervical cancer is the fifth most common cancer afflicting Thai women, he said, citing data from the Global Cancer Observatory in 2020.

Every day there are 25 new cases of Thai women and 13 of them are potentially fatal.

A major cause of cervical cancer is the human papillomavirus (HPV) infection. Women with HPV infection (genotypes 16 and 18) are 35 times more likely to develop cervical cancer.

The doctor stressed, however, that examinations by doctors are more effective than HPV Self-Sampling test, saying: “Self-sampling is just an option for women who are shy or live in rural areas. A thorough examination by a doctor is still recommended.”

Doctors recommend that women get HPV DNA screening every five years. If they do not do this they should get a vaccination against HPV, doctors advise. Early treatment of cervical cancer saves lives, he added.

The HPV self-sampling test can be completed in six simple steps.

1. Before taking the sample make sure your hands are clean and dry and that you are in a comfortable position such as sitting on a toilet or standing with one leg raised.

2. Twist the cap and remove the swab from the packaging. Make sure the tip of the swab does not touch anything else and do not face the swab downwards.

3. Use two fingers to hold the swab on the red mark.

4. Use your free hand to move skin folds at the entrance of your vagina and gently insert the swab (similar to inserting a tampon). The red mark shows how far to insert.

5. Rotate the swab gently for 10–30 seconds, this may feel a bit uncomfortable, but it should not hurt.

6. Place the swab back into the packaging, screw the cap back on, and then return the package to your healthcare provider.

Note: The HPV Self-Sampling test is not allowed to be used during pregnancy or within three months after labour.

In addition, at the forum, there’s a survey of women’s health in the Asia Pacific region by Roche – as part of the “Freedom to Be” campaign – was conducted late last year. It surveyed 3,320 women from eight countries, including 320 from Thailand.

The Asia Pacific-wide survey sheds light on women’s roles, their knowledge levels and perceptions of healthcare as well as factors influencing decision-making related to their health and wellbeing.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), health equity is driven by the circumstances in which people are born, grow up, live their lives, work, play and age, and is executed only when everyone can achieve their full potential for health and well-being.

According to the survey, it found that only 61% of Thai women think they have an understanding of cervical cancer. This shows that it is still necessary that the public and private sectors work together to educate people.

While 83% of Thai women are confident they will receive treatment if they are diagnosed, only 57% think the healthcare system in Thailand provides equal care for them.

About 50% of Thai women surveyed said the healthcare system has a significant impact on women's health.





