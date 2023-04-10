Bangkok revealed among 2023’s top three destinations for backpackers

Hostel or couch surfing

If you’re looking to stay somewhere more affordable with the bonus of meeting other travellers, hostels are the best alternative to hotels. Bangkok, Thailand has the most choice of hostels (992), Seoul offers 578 and Budapest has 397. The most affordable hostels are found in Kathmandu, Nepal and Islamabad, Pakistan, where the average one-night stay costs $7. If you’re looking to stay in a more premium rate hostel, then Reykjavik, Bern and Dublin are the most costly, all having an average hostel stay cost of $54 per night.

If you prefer couch surfing, you’re likely to get the perk of locals as your tour guides and a more homely stay, and Berlin is the best city to head to as it is home to 335 couch surf hosts. Paris and Brussels follow as second and third best for the couch surfers out there, with 292 and 121 couch surf hosts available.

Getting around and seeing the sights

When visiting a new city, the best and most inexpensive method of exploring is by making use of public transport. The countries that offer the cheapest average public transport trips are Colombo, Sri Lanka ($0.12) and Tashkent, Uzbekistan ($0.14). The study goes on to reveal that Rome, Paris and Tokyo offer the most tourist attractions for no fee, with each of the destinations housing over 500 free attractions.

As for keeping safe, whether you’re in a new city or your own, nowhere is perfect, so one should always have their wits about them. For some, such as nervous first-time backpackers who may prefer to dip their feet by starting somewhere slightly higher on the ‘safety scale’, the cities with the lowest crime rates are Abu Dhabi, Doha and Bern.

Staying connected

Seoul, Oslo and Doha have the fastest mobile internet speeds available. With mobile networks in all three cities providing an average Mbps above 170, this enables visitors to check in with loved ones or document and share their amazing travels, minus the buffering. As for the cities where you might struggle most to keep your Instagram and TikTok accounts up to date; Accra, Dhaka and Kathmandu rank as having the slowest mobile internet speeds (below 15mbps on average).

Saving a penny by ‘eating in’

Eating at a new restaurant every day would be a dream but if you want to make your money stretch further whilst backpacking, the cheaper alternative is to buy your basic groceries from local markets and supermarkets. Based on an essentials list, the study reveals that Islamabad offers the most affordable prices, with the average basic grocery shop setting you back $5.75. Following the Pakistani capital, Cairo is the second cheapest ($6.66) and New Delhi follows in third ($8.56).