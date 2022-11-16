Seven Disruptions CIOs Might Not See Coming

3. The Digital Human Economy

From medical care, customer service, virtual influencers and HR training to bringing the deceased "back to life", the possible uses for digital humans are endless. A digital human economy provides the opportunity for a new digital ecosystem, underpinned by technology that brings individuals and organizations together to innovate and interact in new ways.

Gartner predicts that by 2035, the digital human economy will become a $125-billion market and continue to grow.

4. The "Decentralized Autonomous Organization"

Decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) represent a new type of organization model emerging in the IT services marketplace. Gartner defines a DAO as a digital entity, running on a blockchain, which can engage in business interactions with other DAOs, digital and human agents, and corporations, without conventional human management.

Many high-value digital workers will be attracted to working in DAOs. Though in their infancy, DAOs have the potential to be highly disruptive to many current norms of the technology industry.

5. Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging

As it becomes available, wireless charging will make the most sense for fleet vehicles such as buses and taxis. These vehicles can make effective use of dynamic charging to extend range and reduce costs.

Subsequently, residential installations will be the biggest market for wireless vehicle charging, as EV owners enjoy the modest convenience of not having to plug a cable in. However, looking out beyond that time, Gartner expects that private housing estates and campus sites will overtake in-home installations by volume.

6. Graphene Replaces Silicon

During the next seven to 10 years, there is a huge potential for carbon-based field-effect transistors (FETs) to replace silicon in traditional transistors when they reach their minimum size limits. One example is graphene, a one-atom thick material of pure carbon, bonded together in a hexagonal honeycomb lattice. Graphene could displace current silicon devices, especially for wireless communications, where these carbon-based FETs can carry a much higher current in a small area, enabling super quick processing.

CIOs should consider new possibilities enabled by graphene-based technologies and start to identify emerging suppliers.

7. Tech Becomes Disposable

What if the technology industry starts to mirror the fashion industry, with "throwaway" applications designed to be made, used and disposed of quickly? While elements of business composability are already widely practiced, there are opportunities for CIOs to take it to the next level and prepare for the flexibility of disposable technology.

David Yockelson is a Research Vice President at Gartner