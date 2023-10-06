India's Ascension from Middle Power to Emerging Great Power: A Geopolitical Analysis

Diplomatic Heft and Global Significance

Beyond its space endeavours, India's diplomatic heft has been on the rise. It occupies a unique position as a bridge between Russia-China and the US-EU, providing it with significant diplomatic leverage in an increasingly polarised world. India's ability to engage with both sides of the global divide sets it apart and positions it as a potential mediator in international conflicts.

In the context of the G20 summit, India's recent space achievements could complement its narrative as an emerging power. The timing of the summit, occurring within days of India's lunar landing success, presents an opportunity for India to assert itself on the global stage. It can use this platform to showcase its technological prowess, economic growth, and its potential role as a bridge between major global powers.

Space Diplomacy: A New Frontier

After India's successful lunar landing, the nation has continued to blaze new trails in space exploration. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) initiated the Aditya-L1 mission, making India the first Asian nation to place a spacecraft in orbit around the sun. Named Aditya-L1, this mission observed the sun's outermost layers and represents a significant milestone in India's space exploration endeavours. This achievement not only adds another feather to India's space cap but also positions it as a leader in solar observation in the region.

The significance of Aditya-L1 extends far beyond scientific curiosity. It is a testament to India's dedication to space diplomacy, forging international partnerships, and fostering collaboration in the realm of space exploration. The data and insights gathered from Aditya-L1's observations have the potential to benefit not only India but also the entire world. Solar research, with its implications for climate science, telecommunications, and space weather prediction, is a global endeavour, and India's leadership in this field paves the way for a more connected and informed world. Furthermore, India's success in the Aditya-L1 mission strengthens its position as a trusted and capable player in the international space community. It opens doors for collaboration on future missions, fosters technological exchange, and promotes peaceful cooperation in the cosmos.

Strategic Diplomacy in Foreign Policy

As India's stature grows, so does the complexity of its foreign policy challenges. To successfully navigate this changing landscape, India must adopt a nuanced approach that balances its alliances with major global players. Maintaining Non-Aligned Principles is foundational to India's foreign policy, and it must persist in upholding this core principle. While engaging with major powers like the US and Russia, India must be cautious not to lean too heavily towards any one bloc. This strategic approach ensures India's independence and flexibility in its diplomatic endeavours. By avoiding exclusive alliances, India retains the ability to maneuverer in a rapidly evolving global landscape, safeguarding its interests while maintaining a balanced stance.

Enhancing Multilateral Diplomacy should be a cornerstone of India's foreign policy strategy. Active participation in multilateral forums such as the United Nations, BRICS, and the G20 offers India a platform to engage with a diverse range of nations. This active engagement allows India to demonstrate its diplomatic finesse and assert its influence on critical global issues. Multilateral platforms serve as arenas where India can promote its values and interests while fostering cooperation and understanding among nations.

Additionally, Economic Diplomacy, fuelled by India's burgeoning economy, holds significant potential to bolster its global standing. India can harness the power of economic partnerships, including trade agreements, investment collaborations, and economic cooperation, to strengthen its position on the international stage. Leveraging its economic strength not only enhances India's influence but also fosters mutually beneficial relationships with other nations, further solidifying its role as an emerging global player.

Another aspect, so called Regional Engagement remains a pivotal aspect of India's foreign policy. In South Asia, where India shares close geographical proximity with neighbouring countries, proactive engagement is essential. By actively nurturing and fortifying relationships with neighbouring nations, India can contribute to regional stability and amplify its influence. Such engagement is not just a diplomatic necessity but also serves as a means to address shared challenges and advance common interests within the region.

Building Strategic Partnerships is a nuanced approach that India must adopt while preserving its non-aligned stance. The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD), comprising the US, Japan, Australia, and India, exemplifies this strategy. By forging strategic partnerships with countries that align with its values and interests, India can bolster its security and economic advantages. These partnerships offer a platform for collective action while allowing India to maintain its sovereignty and autonomy.

Conflict Resolution and Mediation is an area where India's role as a bridge between major powers can shine. With its growing diplomatic heft, India is well-positioned to engage in conflict resolution and mediation efforts. Whether in regional disputes or global conflicts, India can utilise its diplomatic clout to contribute to peace processes. Its reputation as a neutral and trusted mediator enhances its credibility and underscores its global relevance.

Space Diplomacy presents an innovative dimension for India to bolster its diplomatic endeavours. India's achievements in space exploration can be leveraged for diplomatic gains. By offering cooperation in space research and technology to other nations, India can cultivate goodwill and strengthen its image as a global player committed to peaceful and collaborative endeavours. Space diplomacy exemplifies India's capacity to wield its technological prowess as a diplomatic tool, reinforcing its position on the world stage.

Contemplating India's Ascent to Emerging Great Power Status

India's path to emerging as a great power is not without its share of complexities and considerations. To sustain its growth and stability, India must confront pressing internal issues, including economic inequality, infrastructure development, and social welfare. Simultaneously, the management of regional tensions, particularly with Pakistan and China, demands a cautious approach to prevent escalations that could impede its ascent.

Moreover, India must be cautious not to fall into the trap of a zero-sum game in the polarised world order. While it can act as a bridge between major powers, it must ensure that its relationships do not compromise its sovereignty or create conflicts of interest. Maintaining its strategic autonomy is paramount.

In a nutshell, India's remarkable journey from a middle power to an emerging great power is indeed a testament to its growing influence on the global stage. The triumphant achievements in space exploration, including the Aditya-L1 mission, and the adept manoeuvring in the diplomatic arena have bolstered India's standing, projecting it as a nation with immense potential to shape the world's future. The cost-effective space missions, in particular, highlight India's capacity for innovation and efficiency, setting a new standard for space exploration.

Balancing alliances and navigating the complexities of a polarised world will be India's key challenge in the coming years. Balancing its diverse global alliances in a polarised world while preserving its strategic autonomy is no easy feat. To maintain its trajectory as an emerging great power, India must navigate these challenges with finesse. It must also address internal issues such as economic inequality and regional tensions with a cautious and pragmatic approach. India's role as a bridge between major powers and its commitment to multilateral diplomacy, economic partnerships, and conflict resolution can contribute significantly to global stability and progress. As it embarks on this transformative journey, India's ability to effectively manage these complexities will determine whether it can successfully transition into a bona fide emerging great power on the world stage.

Prem Singh Gill is an Adjunct Lecturer at the Faculty of Political Science, Chulalongkorn University and Thammasat University



