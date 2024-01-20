Macchiavelli was right, and that's not a good thing

At present, many political science institutions still use Macchiavelli’s “The Prince” as part of their curriculum. However, I don't agree with the translation of the book into Thai by several authors, as I believe it is not relevant to our situation compared to the author, who was from Florence in Italy in the 16th century.

Macchiavelli tried to educate us on many facets of life and politics. The original edition was printed a few years after Macchiavelli’s death. At various times in history, the book has been banned because of its content. Macchiavelli himself focused on the gross realities of life and politics rather than on ideals and had scant regard for the moral and ethical dilemmas that we all have to confront.

Above all, the essence of his philosophy was that achieving one's goal was of utmost importance, whatever the method for achieving it, summed up succinctly by the saying "The ends justify the means". We have probably seen many examples of Western warfare in the contemporary world where the ends justified the means. For instance, the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the Nazi genocide. The Cold War in Korea, Laos, and Vietnam, and even the toppling from power and elimination of Saddam Hussein and Muammar Gaddafi, as well as the killing of Osama bin Laden and numerous others justified as necessary by a superpower. They were presumed to be a threat to world peace and tranquillity and viewed as a danger to mankind. Sometimes, they were falsely accused of stockpiling weapons of mass destruction and some they were accused of being terrorists to exterminate them.