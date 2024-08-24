Phumtham reports progress of Cabinet formation

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Phumtham Wechayachai, giving an interview in Nan province while inspecting the flood situation, reported the progress of the Cabinet formation.

He said the process is currently in the process of collecting names, but it is not yet complete.

He said the administration wants to finish quickly, but some parties have not yet submitted the names of their candidates for Cabinet posts. It is a matter that they have to take responsibility for themselves.