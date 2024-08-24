Phumtham reports progress of Cabinet formation

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Phumtham Wechayachai, giving an interview in Nan province while inspecting the flood situation, reported the progress of the Cabinet formation.
He said the process is currently in the process of collecting names, but it is not yet complete.
He said the administration wants to finish quickly, but some parties have not yet submitted the names of their candidates for Cabinet posts. It is a matter that they have to take responsibility for themselves.
When asked which party is missing, Phumtham this question will have to be answered by Dr Prommin Lertsuridej, secretary general to the prime minister and secretary to the Cabinet.
Regarding the Pheu Thai Party's list, Phumtham said the party is in the process of reviewing it. The reason for the delay is that there are more people than positions, and they have to be careful. Some of the names that have already been nominated may have ethical problems.
Regarding the news that Phumtham is to be named as minister of defence, he said, "I have to listen to reporters because they have good ears and have heard many things.”
When asked further whether he had studied the work of the Ministry of Defence, he said that he had not studied it yet because he did not know yet whether he would become the minister of defence.