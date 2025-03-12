Major Japanese firms' sentiment positive for 4 quarters in row

The index dropped to minus 16.5 in the food sector, reflecting high materials prices and an increase of budget-minded consumers.

Sentiment also deteriorated among chemical makers. Business confidence among manufacturers is expected to remain negative in April-June amid uncertainties over the policies of the administration of US President Donald Trump.

The sentiment index for midsize companies came to plus 0.7, while that for small businesses stood at minus 12.7. The index on employment, or the percentage of firms with labour shortages minus that of those with an excess of workers, marked a record high reading for large companies of all industries.

Ordinary profits at all surveyed companies are forecast to rise 6.5 pct from the previous year in fiscal 2024, which ends this month, but fall 0.2 pct in fiscal 2025.

Their capital spending is projected to increase 7.4 pct in fiscal 2024 and rise 5.9 pct in fiscal 2025.

