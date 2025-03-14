KNLA captures Myanmar base near Thai border amid clashes

The Rachamanu Task Force of the Naresuan Force reported that late on the night of March 13, the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) 7th Brigade launched an assault on Myanmar troops stationed at the Pulutu base (31st Infantry Battalion), Hpa-an District, Kayin State , located across from Nong Bua Village, Mae Usu Subdistrict, Tha Song Yang District, Tak Province.
The attack involved the use of bomb-dropping drones, rocket launchers, machine guns, rifles, and sniper fire. Myanmar forces responded with defensive fire, engaging in combat from the evening until morning. Eventually, the KNLA successfully seized the Pulutu base, resulting in multiple Myanmar soldier casualties, while some troops retreated and fled across the border into Thailand.
The Rachamanu Task Force and the 35th Ranger Task Force of the Naresuan Force took custody of those who fled and provided humanitarian assistance. In response to the fighting, both task forces strengthened security along the border to protect lives and property and prevent any armed incursions into Thai territory.
As a result, the clashes have had no impact on the Thai population.