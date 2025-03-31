Ekanat stunned! Finds irregularities in SAO building collapse

During the inspection, samples were collected from the site. "We found six types of steel, most from a single manufacturer. As for the brand, the media will need to investigate further. Rest assured, all samples and the entire process were based on genuine materials from the actual site. All seized materials will be sent to the Thai Iron and Steel Institute for inspection, and we invite the media to join the investigation and follow up on the results to ensure transparency," Akanat said.

"I don’t want to jump to conclusions before the investigation is completed, whether the steel is counterfeit or not. However, I did notice some irregularities in the steel’s size and its manufacturer. I’m not revealing anything yet and am not ruling out any causes. We will verify if the steel meets standards and specifications. Let the facts guide the investigation. Once the results are in, they will be sent to the fact-finding committee. I don’t want to accuse anyone prematurely, but I can say, 'Just seeing it, I was stunned,'" he added.