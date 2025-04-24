Thai exports soar 17% in March, hitting record high

In the first quarter of 2025 (January–March), Thai exports expanded by 15.2% to a total value of US$81.5 billion. Growth was consistent throughout the period—13.6% in January, 14% in February, and 17.8% in March—resulting in a trade surplus of US$1.08 billion for the quarter.
Pichai credited the positive trend to the proactive economic policies under Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who assumed office in October last year. Since then, Thailand’s exports have grown every month, averaging 12.9%—a rate unseen in over a decade, reflecting a strong economic rebound.
“This growth is not limited to the US market, but extends to key partners including China and the EU,” he said. “Even though US tariff policies may pose challenges in the months ahead, close collaboration between the government, the Ministry of Commerce, and the private sector should keep export momentum positive.”
He also invited the media and private sector representatives to attend a seminar titled “Decoding Trump’s Tariff Policies: New Opportunities in Trade”, co-hosted by the Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Thai Industries. The event will be held in the afternoon of April 25, at the New Economy Academy (NEA) on Ratchadaphisek Road.
The seminar aims to analyse how shifts in US trade policy—especially amid rising tensions between the US and China—could create new opportunities for Thai products to fill global supply gaps.
“Don’t see it only as a crisis. Every crisis holds opportunity,” said Pichai. “Thailand’s economy remains resilient, and we’re ready to move forward.”
In March alone, Thailand saw export growth for the ninth consecutive month. Even excluding oil-related products, gold, and arms, exports still grew 15%. The surge was driven by industrial goods, particularly to markets with accelerating manufacturing activities, as indicated by rising Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) figures.
The urgency to import goods before potential US tariff hikes also played a role in stabilising supply chains and mitigating future cost pressures.
When excluding oil, gold, and arms, exports in Q1 grew by 13.8%, affirming a solid upward trend.