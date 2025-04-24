Thai exports soar 17% in March, hitting record high

In the first quarter of 2025 (January–March), Thai exports expanded by 15.2% to a total value of US$81.5 billion. Growth was consistent throughout the period—13.6% in January, 14% in February, and 17.8% in March—resulting in a trade surplus of US$1.08 billion for the quarter.

Pichai credited the positive trend to the proactive economic policies under Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who assumed office in October last year. Since then, Thailand’s exports have grown every month, averaging 12.9%—a rate unseen in over a decade, reflecting a strong economic rebound.

“This growth is not limited to the US market, but extends to key partners including China and the EU,” he said. “Even though US tariff policies may pose challenges in the months ahead, close collaboration between the government, the Ministry of Commerce, and the private sector should keep export momentum positive.”