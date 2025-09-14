Police and protesters scuffle as 110,000 join anti-migrant London protest

The Metropolitan Police said around 110,000 people joined the “Unite the Kingdom” rally, led by anti-immigration campaigner Tommy Robinson. Officers worked to keep them apart from a counter-demonstration by the “Stand Up to Racism” coalition, which drew roughly 5,000 participants.

Police admitted they were caught off guard by the scale, saying the gathering was “too large to fit into Whitehall,” the official route.

Officers reported being kicked, punched and pelted with bottles, flares and other missiles. In total, 26 officers were injured, four seriously, and 25 arrests were made, with police warning this was “just the beginning” of legal action.