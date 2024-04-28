First Covid, now heat: Online schooling returns to the Philippines

Record heat in the Philippines this month has forced schools to send children home for online classes, reviving memories of Covid lockdowns and raising fears that more extreme weather in the years to come could deepen educational inequalities.

Pupils at 7,000 public schools in the Southeast Asian country were sent home last week because of unusually hot weather in many areas that forecasters have linked to the effects of the El Niño weather phenomenon.

Teacher Erlinda Alfonso, who works at a public elementary school in Quezon City near the capital, said she did not know what was worse for her pupils—sweltering in an overcrowded classroom or trying to study at home.

“Some students told me they prefer going to school because the heat is worse at home,” she said, adding that many of her students live in nearby shantytowns and have no internet connection to take part in online classes.

While teachers are providing offline assignments for students without internet access, Alfonso said the arrangement left children with no one to raise questions with.

“If there’s something they could not understand, their parents or siblings are often not at home because they need to earn a living,” said the 47-year-old, who also heads the city’s association of public school teachers.