Activists in costumes protest monkey labour in Thailand

The protest was held outside the Thai embassy in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday (July 17) at noon.

Three animal rights activists wore monkey masks and were dressed in prison uniforms with prop chains around their necks.

Standing outside the embassy for half an hour, they each held a wheelbarrow full of coconuts with the sign "End Coconut Industry Monkey Labour".

Several policemen were seen present to maintain security in the area, and no arrests were made.