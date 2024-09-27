Thailand detains passenger over bomb threat at Bangkok airport

A Polish woman was detained at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Bangkok, Thailand on September 26 after she allegedly made a bomb threat during a Thai Vietjet flight from Vietnam's central city of Da Nang, bound for Bangkok, according to local media.

The VZ961 flight carried 121 people, including one infant and 6 crew members.

Kittipong Kittikachorn, General Manager of the airport, reported that the airport’s security centre was alerted at 2.18pm on September 26 about the threat made onboard.