Thailand detains passenger over bomb threat at Bangkok airport

A Polish woman was detained at Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Bangkok, Thailand on September 26 after she allegedly made a bomb threat during a Thai Vietjet flight from Vietnam's central city of Da Nang, bound for Bangkok, according to local media.
The VZ961 flight carried 121 people, including one infant and 6 crew members.
Kittipong Kittikachorn, General Manager of the airport, reported that the airport’s security centre was alerted at 2.18pm on September 26 about the threat made onboard.
Security officers conducted thorough searches of passengers and their hand luggage, while an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team all checked baggage and the aircraft. No suspicious objects or explosives were found. The emergency response plan was lifted at 4.30pm.
According to Thailand’s law on offences committed against air navigation, anyone who knowingly communicates false information causing panic on an aircraft in flight is liable to imprisonment for up to 5 years or a fine of US$6,150 on conviction.
"The airline affirmed that its operations always comply with strict safety regulations according to international standards. Currently, all disruptive acts that cause confusion among passengers and affect the operations of airlines will be punished according to regulations," Vietjet Air said in a statement regarding the incident.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network