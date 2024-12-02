Phumtham updates on arrest of Thai fishermen by Myanmar military

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has provided an update on the case of four Thai fishermen detained by the Myanmar military after being accused of encroaching into Myanmar’s territorial waters, leading to the use of weapons.
He said representatives of the Township Border Committee (TBC) from both sides have engaged in discussions. Additionally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a formal protest and summoned the Myanmar ambassador for further discussions. He emphasised that the matter must proceed through diplomatic channels.
However, the military has said it is fully committed to addressing the situation. At this point, it is still unclear whether the Thai fishermen actually violated Myanmar’s waters. The vessel that detained the fishermen was actually a fishing boat, not an armed vessel, which prompted the protest against what was deemed excessive force.
Phumtham, who also serves as deputy prime minister, said normal procedures are being followed regarding casualties. Among the 31 crew members on the detained vessel, only four are Thai nationals, while the rest are Myanmar nationals. Efforts now are focused on negotiating the repatriation of the four Thai fishermen. "Myanmar must return them to us," he stressed.
The defence minister noted that a similar incident occurred more than 30 years ago and that issue was resolved, and no further problems have arisen in the years since. The area in question, characterised by numerous islets, sees regular interaction between the people of both countries, making cross-border activities a normal occurrence with mutual leniency.
"We hope this area can serve as a shared livelihood zone for both sides, while each side may assert its rights. Therefore, let the Ministry of Foreign Affairs conduct negotiations. There’s no need to jump to conclusions at this stage," Phumtham said.
General Songwit Noonpackdee, the Chief of Defence Forces, disclosed that as of 11am Monday, the Thai crew members were reported to be safe.
When asked whether this incident constituted an excessive use of force, he suggested directing such questions to the Royal Thai Navy. He emphasised the importance of maintaining a unified stance and deferred the matter to the Navy for further explanation.
Meanwhile, Jirayu Huangsub, the government spokesman, said the situation requires a thorough examination to understand its origins. Only after all the facts are clear should Thailand adopt a definitive stance. He highlighted the sensitivity of the issue, noting that whether it involved Thai encroachment or the other side’s overreach, comprehensive information must guide any decisions or actions.